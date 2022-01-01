Milford sandwich spots you'll love

Must-try sandwich spots in Milford

Scratch Baking image

SANDWICHES

Scratch Baking

84 Broad Street, Milford

Avg 4.5 (49 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Croissant$4.10
Croissants are mixed, laminated, shaped, and baked all in house! You can see the love in all those layers!
Cinnamon Scone$4.10
A Scratch classic - a cinnamon scone layered with walnut butter
Egg and Cheese Sandwich$5.30
Daily roll with an egg and aged cheddar cheese *roll may be different than photo shown*
More about Scratch Baking
Bert's Deli Milford CT image

SANDWICHES

Bert's Deli Milford CT

400 Boston Post Rd, Milford

Avg 4.5 (359 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Amy$7.50
Chicken Cutlet, Roasted Red Peppers, Fresh Mozzarella & Balsamic Glaze
Chicken Cutlet$7.25
Steak & Cheese$7.25
More about Bert's Deli Milford CT
Cafe Atlantique image

SANDWICHES • CREPES

Cafe Atlantique

33 W River St,, Milford

Avg 4.4 (451 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Brie, Apple$9.95
Latte (M)$4.00
3 Egg Omelet$5.75
More about Cafe Atlantique

