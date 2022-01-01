Milford sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Milford
More about Scratch Baking
SANDWICHES
Scratch Baking
84 Broad Street, Milford
|Popular items
|Croissant
|$4.10
Croissants are mixed, laminated, shaped, and baked all in house! You can see the love in all those layers!
|Cinnamon Scone
|$4.10
A Scratch classic - a cinnamon scone layered with walnut butter
|Egg and Cheese Sandwich
|$5.30
Daily roll with an egg and aged cheddar cheese *roll may be different than photo shown*
More about Bert's Deli Milford CT
SANDWICHES
Bert's Deli Milford CT
400 Boston Post Rd, Milford
|Popular items
|Amy
|$7.50
Chicken Cutlet, Roasted Red Peppers, Fresh Mozzarella & Balsamic Glaze
|Chicken Cutlet
|$7.25
|Steak & Cheese
|$7.25