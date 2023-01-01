Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Beef patties in
Milford
/
Milford
/
Beef Patties
Milford restaurants that serve beef patties
The Blind Rhino at Tribus
100 Raton Dr, Milford
No reviews yet
Jamaican Beef Patties
$10.00
More about The Blind Rhino at Tribus
SANDWICHES
Bert's Deli
400 Boston Post Rd, Milford
Avg 4.5
(359 reviews)
Jamaican Beef Patty
$2.50
More about Bert's Deli
Browse other tasty dishes in Milford
Seafood Salad
Crispy Chicken
Rice Pudding
Clams
Bisque
Waffles
Veggie Burgers
Chicken Tenders
More near Milford to explore
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(68 restaurants)
Stratford
Avg 4.3
(22 restaurants)
Shelton
Avg 4
(17 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Monroe
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Orange
Avg 3.8
(8 restaurants)
West Haven
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
East Haven
No reviews yet
Ansonia
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(68 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(55 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(2137 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.5
(473 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(253 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(149 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(635 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(223 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(726 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston