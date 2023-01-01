Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Bisque in
Milford
/
Milford
/
Bisque
Milford restaurants that serve bisque
SEAFOOD • TAPAS
Village Bistro - 141 Merwin ave Milford C,T
141 merwin ave, milford
Avg 3.8
(1092 reviews)
Lobster Bisque
$15.00
More about Village Bistro - 141 Merwin ave Milford C,T
Stonebridge - 50 Daniel Street
50 Daniel Street, Milford
No reviews yet
Cup Bisque
$9.00
Bowl Bisque
$11.00
More about Stonebridge - 50 Daniel Street
