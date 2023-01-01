Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bisque in Milford

Go
Milford restaurants
Toast

Milford restaurants that serve bisque

Village Bistro image

SEAFOOD • TAPAS

Village Bistro - 141 Merwin ave Milford C,T

141 merwin ave, milford

Avg 3.8 (1092 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Lobster Bisque$15.00
More about Village Bistro - 141 Merwin ave Milford C,T
Banner pic

 

Stonebridge - 50 Daniel Street

50 Daniel Street, Milford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cup Bisque$9.00
Bowl Bisque$11.00
More about Stonebridge - 50 Daniel Street

Browse other tasty dishes in Milford

Chicken Wraps

Pretzels

Spinach Salad

Pies

Turkey Clubs

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Garden Salad

Map

More near Milford to explore

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Stratford

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Shelton

Avg 4 (16 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Monroe

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Orange

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

West Haven

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

East Haven

No reviews yet

Ansonia

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2066 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (448 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (235 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (140 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (217 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (681 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston