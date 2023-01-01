Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brulee in Milford

Milford restaurants
Milford restaurants that serve brulee

SANDWICHES

Scratch Baking

84 Broad Street, Milford

Avg 4.5 (49 reviews)
Takeout
Crème Brulee$6.55
A classic creme brulee with a toasted sugar top - Gluten-free!
More about Scratch Baking
Stonebridge - 50 Daniel Street

50 Daniel Street, Milford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Creme Brulee$9.00
More about Stonebridge - 50 Daniel Street

