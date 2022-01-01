Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Milford

Go
Milford restaurants
Toast

Milford restaurants that serve burritos

Main pic

 

The Blind Rhino at Tribus

100 Raton Dr, Milford

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Jerk Chix Burrito$12.00
More about The Blind Rhino at Tribus
Bert's Deli Milford CT image

SANDWICHES

Bert's Deli

400 Boston Post Rd, Milford

Avg 4.5 (359 reviews)
Takeout
Green Burrito$5.50
The Texan Burrito$5.50
The Southwest Burrito$5.50
More about Bert's Deli

Browse other tasty dishes in Milford

Cake

Pretzels

Muffins

Turkey Clubs

Chicken Salad

Chicken Wraps

Egg Sandwiches

Pudding

Map

More near Milford to explore

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Stratford

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Shelton

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Monroe

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Orange

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

West Haven

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

East Haven

No reviews yet

Ansonia

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1841 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (382 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (218 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (112 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (559 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (189 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (609 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston