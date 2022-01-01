Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Milford

Go
Milford restaurants
Toast

Milford restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

SANDWICHES

Scratch Baking

84 Broad Street, Milford

Avg 4.5 (49 reviews)
Takeout
Coffee Cake Muffin$3.90
A moist coffee cake muffin with a streusel center and extra streusel on top
Full Size Flourless Cake$42.00
Rich, fudgy chocolate cake - Gluten-free! Serves 12-16.
Swiss Roll Cake (GF)$25.00
A large chocolate roll cake filled with chocolate ganache and vanilla buttercream, topped with a chocolate glaze and finished with a white chocolate drizzle. Serves 6.
More about Scratch Baking
Village Bistro image

SEAFOOD • TAPAS

Village Bistro

141 merwin ave, milford

Avg 3.8 (1092 reviews)
Takeout
3 Leches Cake$10.00
More about Village Bistro
Banner pic

 

Stonebridge

50 Daniel Street, Milford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lump Crab Cakes$22.00
Drizzled with green goddess and red pepper aioli
Lava Cake$13.00
More about Stonebridge
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Bert's Deli Milford CT

400 Boston Post Rd, Milford

Avg 4.5 (359 reviews)
Takeout
Blueberry Crumb Cake$1.95
Crumb Cake$1.95
Slice Of Cake$4.25
More about Bert's Deli Milford CT
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS

Oar & Oak

1 Seabreeze Ave, Milford

Avg 4.6 (130 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crab cakes$16.00
More about Oar & Oak

Browse other tasty dishes in Milford

Pies

Chicken Sandwiches

Hummus

Lobsters

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Chili

Grilled Chicken

Map

More near Milford to explore

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Shelton

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Stratford

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Monroe

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Orange

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

West Haven

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Ansonia

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

East Haven

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1583 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (101 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (512 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (537 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston