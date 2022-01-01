Cake in Milford
Milford restaurants that serve cake
More about Scratch Baking
SANDWICHES
Scratch Baking
84 Broad Street, Milford
|Coffee Cake Muffin
|$3.90
A moist coffee cake muffin with a streusel center and extra streusel on top
|Full Size Flourless Cake
|$42.00
Rich, fudgy chocolate cake - Gluten-free! Serves 12-16.
|Swiss Roll Cake (GF)
|$25.00
A large chocolate roll cake filled with chocolate ganache and vanilla buttercream, topped with a chocolate glaze and finished with a white chocolate drizzle. Serves 6.
More about Stonebridge
Stonebridge
50 Daniel Street, Milford
|Lump Crab Cakes
|$22.00
Drizzled with green goddess and red pepper aioli
|Lava Cake
|$13.00
More about Bert's Deli Milford CT
SANDWICHES
Bert's Deli Milford CT
400 Boston Post Rd, Milford
|Blueberry Crumb Cake
|$1.95
|Crumb Cake
|$1.95
|Slice Of Cake
|$4.25