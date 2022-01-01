Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in Milford

Milford restaurants
Milford restaurants that serve calamari

Village Bistro image

SEAFOOD • TAPAS

Village Bistro - 141 Merwin ave Milford C,T

141 merwin ave, milford

Avg 3.8 (1092 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Calamari$15.95
More about Village Bistro - 141 Merwin ave Milford C,T
Banner pic

 

Stonebridge - 50 Daniel Street

50 Daniel Street, Milford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Calamari (Fried)$18.00
Crispy calamari with sweet chili sauce
Calamari (Mediterranean)$21.00
Flash fried calamari tossed with cherry peppers, gorgonzola, tomatoes, garlic, basil and drizzled with a balsamic reduction
More about Stonebridge - 50 Daniel Street

