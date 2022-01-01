Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese fries in Milford

Go
Milford restaurants
Toast

Milford restaurants that serve cheese fries

Village Bistro image

SEAFOOD • TAPAS

Village Bistro - 141 Merwin ave Milford C,T

141 merwin ave, milford

Avg 3.8 (1092 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheese Burger Add Fries$9.00
More about Village Bistro - 141 Merwin ave Milford C,T
Main pic

 

The Blind Rhino at Tribus

100 Raton Dr, Milford

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bacon Cheese Fries$10.00
More about The Blind Rhino at Tribus

Browse other tasty dishes in Milford

Muffins

Chicken Sandwiches

Pudding

Chocolate Cake

Chili

Cheeseburgers

Quesadillas

Hummus

Map

More near Milford to explore

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Stratford

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Shelton

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Monroe

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Orange

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

West Haven

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

East Haven

No reviews yet

Ansonia

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1820 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (377 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (211 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (111 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (549 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (189 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (607 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston