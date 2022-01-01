Cheeseburgers in Milford
Milford restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
Plan B
1638 Boston Post road, Milford
|Bacon Cheeseburger Deluxe
|$15.79
Bacon, American and cheddar cheeses, lettuce, tomato, pickle, ketchup, mustard and mayo
CHEESE
Mac N' Out Macaroni & Cheese
902 Boston Post Rd, Milford
|SM. Cheeseburger Mac
|$9.99
Ground Beef, Fried Onions & Cheddar Cheese, Topped w/ Ketchup, Mustard & Pickles
|Cheeseburger Mac Wrap
|$10.99
Cheeseburger Mac in a Wrap Pressed
|MED. Cheeseburger Mac
|$18.99
Ground Beef, Fried Onions & Cheddar Cheese, Topped w/ Ketchup, Mustard & Pickles
SANDWICHES
Bert's Deli Milford CT
400 Boston Post Rd, Milford
|Cheeseburger
|$4.75