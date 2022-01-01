Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Milford

Milford restaurants
Milford restaurants that serve chicken salad

SANDWICHES

Scratch Baking

84 Broad Street, Milford

Avg 4.5 (49 reviews)
Takeout
Waldorf Chicken Salad$10.95
Now with balsamic vinaigrette!
Chicken salad made with apples, dried cranberries, pecans and scallions served on romaine with balsamic vinaigrette - served with a roll
Croissant Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.05
No substitutions! Our classic butter croissant with our Waldorf chicken salad (contains walnuts, scallions and dried cranberries lightly dressed) and romaine lettuce.
More about Scratch Baking
Stonebridge

50 Daniel Street, Milford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Downtown Salad$19.00
Grilled chicken over mixed greens, apples, cranberries, sweet roasted pecans and goat cheese tossed in a white balsamic vinaigrette
More about Stonebridge
SMOOTHIES

CappuGino's Coffee and Shakes

20 Commerce Park, Milford

Avg 4.6 (24 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap$5.50
Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons and Caesar Dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla.
More about CappuGino's Coffee and Shakes
SANDWICHES

Bert's Deli Milford CT

400 Boston Post Rd, Milford

Avg 4.5 (359 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad$7.25
Small Grill Chicken Salad$6.25
Buffalo Chicken Pasta Salad$3.25
More about Bert's Deli Milford CT

