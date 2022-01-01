Chicken salad in Milford
Scratch Baking
84 Broad Street, Milford
|Waldorf Chicken Salad
|$10.95
Now with balsamic vinaigrette!
Chicken salad made with apples, dried cranberries, pecans and scallions served on romaine with balsamic vinaigrette - served with a roll
|Croissant Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$12.05
No substitutions! Our classic butter croissant with our Waldorf chicken salad (contains walnuts, scallions and dried cranberries lightly dressed) and romaine lettuce.
Stonebridge
50 Daniel Street, Milford
|Chicken Downtown Salad
|$19.00
Grilled chicken over mixed greens, apples, cranberries, sweet roasted pecans and goat cheese tossed in a white balsamic vinaigrette
CappuGino's Coffee and Shakes
20 Commerce Park, Milford
|Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap
|$5.50
Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons and Caesar Dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla.