Chicken sandwiches in Milford

Milford restaurants
Milford restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

SANDWICHES

Scratch Baking

84 Broad Street, Milford

Avg 4.5 (49 reviews)
Takeout
The Most Basic Chicken Sandwich$11.95
No alterations!!!
Ciabatta bread, chicken, cheddar cheese, a slice of tomato, and lettuce held together with secret sauce are all wrapped up and ready for immediate consumption. (The secret sauce is a honey mustard mayo base).
Croissant Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.05
No substitutions! Our classic butter croissant with our Waldorf chicken salad (contains walnuts, scallions and dried cranberries lightly dressed) and romaine lettuce.
Barbecue Chicken Sandwich$11.55
Grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, homemade coleslaw, ranch and barbecue sauce panini pressed on ciabatta - served with a cookie
Stonebridge

50 Daniel Street, Milford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Applewood smoked bacon, green goddess coleslaw, dijon mayonnaise, crunchy bread and butter pickles on a brioche bun
SANDWICHES • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS

Oar & Oak

1 Seabreeze Ave, Milford

Avg 4.6 (130 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Phoenix Chicken Sandwich$13.00
hot sauce, blue cheese, pickles
The Classic Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Fried OR grilled chicken, bacon, American, chipotle ranch, b&b pickles, jalapenos
