Chicken sandwiches in Milford

SANDWICHES
Scratch Baking
84 Broad Street, Milford
|The Most Basic Chicken Sandwich
|$11.95
No alterations!!!
Ciabatta bread, chicken, cheddar cheese, a slice of tomato, and lettuce held together with secret sauce are all wrapped up and ready for immediate consumption. (The secret sauce is a honey mustard mayo base).
|Croissant Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$12.05
No substitutions! Our classic butter croissant with our Waldorf chicken salad (contains walnuts, scallions and dried cranberries lightly dressed) and romaine lettuce.
|Barbecue Chicken Sandwich
|$11.55
Grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, homemade coleslaw, ranch and barbecue sauce panini pressed on ciabatta - served with a cookie
Stonebridge
50 Daniel Street, Milford
|Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$18.00
Applewood smoked bacon, green goddess coleslaw, dijon mayonnaise, crunchy bread and butter pickles on a brioche bun