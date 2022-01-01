Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate croissants in Milford

Milford restaurants
Milford restaurants that serve chocolate croissants

SANDWICHES

Scratch Baking

84 Broad Street, Milford

Avg 4.5 (49 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Croissant$4.65
Flaky croissant dough filled with chocolate batons
SANDWICHES

Bert's Deli Milford CT

400 Boston Post Rd, Milford

Avg 4.5 (359 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Croissant$1.95
