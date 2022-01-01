Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chocolate croissants in
Milford
/
Milford
/
Chocolate Croissants
Milford restaurants that serve chocolate croissants
SANDWICHES
Scratch Baking
84 Broad Street, Milford
Avg 4.5
(49 reviews)
Chocolate Croissant
$4.65
Flaky croissant dough filled with chocolate batons
More about Scratch Baking
SANDWICHES
Bert's Deli Milford CT
400 Boston Post Rd, Milford
Avg 4.5
(359 reviews)
Chocolate Croissant
$1.95
More about Bert's Deli Milford CT
