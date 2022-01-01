Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clam chowder in Milford

Go
Milford restaurants
Toast

Milford restaurants that serve clam chowder

Banner pic

 

Stonebridge - 50 Daniel Street

50 Daniel Street, Milford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
N.E. Clam Chowder Cup$8.00
N.E. Clam Chowder Bowl$11.00
More about Stonebridge - 50 Daniel Street
Bert's Deli Milford CT image

SANDWICHES

Bert's Deli

400 Boston Post Rd, Milford

Avg 4.5 (359 reviews)
Takeout
New England Clam Chowder$0.00
More about Bert's Deli

Browse other tasty dishes in Milford

Mac And Cheese

Fish And Chips

Octopus

Quesadillas

Steak Frites

Cheeseburgers

Nachos

Caprese Salad

Map

More near Milford to explore

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Shelton

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

Stratford

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Monroe

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Orange

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

West Haven

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

East Haven

No reviews yet

Ansonia

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1865 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (394 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (219 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (118 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (576 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (188 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (618 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston