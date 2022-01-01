Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Coleslaw in Milford

Milford restaurants
Milford restaurants that serve coleslaw

Stonebridge

50 Daniel Street, Milford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Side Coleslaw$5.00
More about Stonebridge
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Bert's Deli Milford CT

400 Boston Post Rd, Milford

Avg 4.5 (359 reviews)
Takeout
Large Coleslaw$2.95
Small Coleslaw$1.49
More about Bert's Deli Milford CT

