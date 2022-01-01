Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Milford

Go
Milford restaurants
Toast

Milford restaurants that serve cookies

Item pic

SANDWICHES

Scratch Baking

84 Broad Street, Milford

Avg 4.5 (49 reviews)
Takeout
Pignoli Cookie (GF)$2.35
A classic italian pignoli cookie. Made with almond paste and rolled in pine nuts. Finished with powdered sugar. Gluten free!
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.75
Banjo Decorated Cookie$3.95
Our classic sugar cookie decorated with royal icing
More about Scratch Baking
Item pic

SMOOTHIES

CappuGino's Coffee and Shakes

20 Commerce Park, Milford

Avg 4.6 (24 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cookie Crunch$6.00
Choice of Liquid*, Yogurt, Organic Sandwich Cookies & Vanilla with 20g Vanilla Whey Protein
More about CappuGino's Coffee and Shakes
Plan B image

 

Plan B

1638 Boston Post road, Milford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kid's Cookie$1.99
Warm Cookie Sundae$6.75
Jumbo house-made chocolate chip cookie topped with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream & a cherry
More about Plan B
Bert's Deli Milford CT image

SANDWICHES

Bert's Deli Milford CT

400 Boston Post Rd, Milford

Avg 4.5 (359 reviews)
Takeout
Choc Chip Cookies$1.50
More about Bert's Deli Milford CT

Browse other tasty dishes in Milford

Chicken Sandwiches

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Salmon

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Cobb Salad

Garden Salad

Mac And Cheese

Pretzels

Map

More near Milford to explore

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Shelton

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Stratford

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Monroe

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Orange

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

West Haven

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Ansonia

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

East Haven

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1583 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (101 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (512 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (537 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston