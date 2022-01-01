Cookies in Milford
Milford restaurants that serve cookies
Scratch Baking
84 Broad Street, Milford
|Pignoli Cookie (GF)
|$2.35
A classic italian pignoli cookie. Made with almond paste and rolled in pine nuts. Finished with powdered sugar. Gluten free!
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.75
|Banjo Decorated Cookie
|$3.95
Our classic sugar cookie decorated with royal icing
CappuGino's Coffee and Shakes
20 Commerce Park, Milford
|Cookie Crunch
|$6.00
Choice of Liquid*, Yogurt, Organic Sandwich Cookies & Vanilla with 20g Vanilla Whey Protein
Plan B
1638 Boston Post road, Milford
|Kid's Cookie
|$1.99
|Warm Cookie Sundae
|$6.75
Jumbo house-made chocolate chip cookie topped with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream & a cherry