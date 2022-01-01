Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab cakes in Milford

Go
Milford restaurants
Toast

Milford restaurants that serve crab cakes

Banner pic

 

Stonebridge

50 Daniel Street, Milford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lump Crab Cakes$22.00
Drizzled with green goddess and red pepper aioli
More about Stonebridge
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS

Oar & Oak

1 Seabreeze Ave, Milford

Avg 4.6 (130 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crab cakes$16.00
More about Oar & Oak

Browse other tasty dishes in Milford

Egg Sandwiches

Pretzels

Muffins

Garden Salad

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Chicken Sandwiches

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Milford to explore

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Shelton

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Stratford

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Monroe

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Orange

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

West Haven

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Ansonia

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

East Haven

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1583 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (101 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (512 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (537 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston