Fish sandwiches in
Milford
/
Milford
/
Fish Sandwiches
Milford restaurants that serve fish sandwiches
SANDWICHES
Bert's Deli
400 Boston Post Rd, Milford
Avg 4.5
(359 reviews)
Flounder Fillet Fish Sandwich
$7.49
More about Bert's Deli
Plan B - Milford
1638 Boston Post road, Milford
No reviews yet
Crispy Fish Sandwich
$18.99
Crispy Fried Cod, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato & tartar sauce
More about Plan B - Milford
