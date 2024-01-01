French toast in Milford
|French Toast
|$8.95
Two thick-cut slices of Challah bread dipped in a vanilla egg wash then cooked to perfection. Finished with a dusting of a cinnamon sugar sea salt blend and pure maple syrup.
|Cinnamon Bread French Toast
|$8.95
Two thick-cut slices of cinnamon bread dipped in a vanilla egg wash then cooked to perfection. Finished with a dusting of a cinnamon sugar sea salt blend.