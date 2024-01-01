Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in Milford

Milford restaurants
Toast

Milford restaurants that serve french toast

Bubba's Brunch Food Truck

Check Our Website For Location, Milford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
French Toast$8.95
Two thick-cut slices of Challah bread dipped in a vanilla egg wash then cooked to perfection. Finished with a dusting of a cinnamon sugar sea salt blend and pure maple syrup.
Cinnamon Bread French Toast$8.95
Two thick-cut slices of cinnamon bread dipped in a vanilla egg wash then cooked to perfection. Finished with a dusting of a cinnamon sugar sea salt blend.
Bert's Deli Milford CT image

SANDWICHES

Bert's Deli

400 Boston Post Rd, Milford

Avg 4.5 (359 reviews)
Takeout
Short Stack French Toast$7.25
2 French Toast
