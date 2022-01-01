Garden salad in Milford
Milford restaurants that serve garden salad
Stonebridge
50 Daniel Street, Milford
|Garden Salad
|$11.00
|Garden Salad w/Gorg & Pecans
|$12.00
Plan B
1638 Boston Post road, Milford
|Garden Salad Large (V/GF)
|$6.99
Iceburg lettuce, tomato, cucumber, carrots & lemon thyme vinaigrette
|Garden Salad Small (V/GF)
|$4.99
Iceburg lettuce, tomato, cucumber, carrots & lemon thyme vinaigrette
CHEESE
Mac N' Out Macaroni & Cheese
902 Boston Post Rd, Milford
|Mac N Out Garden Salad
|$6.99
Spring Mix, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Olives & Homemade Vinaigrette