Garden salad in Milford

Milford restaurants
Milford restaurants that serve garden salad

Banner pic

 

Stonebridge

50 Daniel Street, Milford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Garden Salad$11.00
Garden Salad w/Gorg & Pecans$12.00
More about Stonebridge
Plan B image

 

Plan B

1638 Boston Post road, Milford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garden Salad Large (V/GF)$6.99
Iceburg lettuce, tomato, cucumber, carrots & lemon thyme vinaigrette
Garden Salad Small (V/GF)$4.99
Iceburg lettuce, tomato, cucumber, carrots & lemon thyme vinaigrette
More about Plan B
Mac N' Out Macaroni & Cheese image

CHEESE

Mac N' Out Macaroni & Cheese

902 Boston Post Rd, Milford

Avg 4.3 (243 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mac N Out Garden Salad$6.99
Spring Mix, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Olives & Homemade Vinaigrette
More about Mac N' Out Macaroni & Cheese
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Bert's Deli Milford CT

400 Boston Post Rd, Milford

Avg 4.5 (359 reviews)
Takeout
Small Garden Salad$3.95
Large Garden Salad$7.95
More about Bert's Deli Milford CT

