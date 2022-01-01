Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobster rolls in Milford

Milford restaurants
Milford restaurants that serve lobster rolls

Village Bistro image

SEAFOOD • TAPAS

Village Bistro

141 merwin ave, milford

Avg 3.8 (1092 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Roll$36.00
More about Village Bistro
Banner pic

 

Stonebridge

50 Daniel Street, Milford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
8oz Lobster Roll$50.00
butter poached lobster claw and knuckle meat
4oz Lobster Roll$33.00
Butter poached lobster claw and knuckle meat
More about Stonebridge

