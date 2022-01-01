Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mac and cheese in Milford

Milford restaurants
Milford restaurants that serve mac and cheese

Plan B image

 

Plan B

1638 Boston Post road, Milford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kid's Mac and Cheese$6.99
Mac and Cheese$5.29
More about Plan B
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS

Oar & Oak

1 Seabreeze Ave, Milford

Avg 4.6 (130 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mac N' Cheese (vegetarian)$9.00
creamy cheese sauce, bread crumbs, herbs
Kids Mac n Cheese$8.00
More about Oar & Oak

