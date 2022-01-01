Nachos in Milford
Milford restaurants that serve nachos
Stonebridge
50 Daniel Street, Milford
|Macho Nachos
|$16.00
Housemade tortilla chips, black olives, tomatoes, scallions, banana peppers, melted cheddar and Monterey jack cheese
|Chicken Nachos
|$21.00
Housemade tortilla chips, black olives, tomatoes, scallions, banana peppers, melted cheddar and Monterey jack cheese
Plan B
1638 Boston Post road, Milford
|American Nachos (GF)
|$11.49
Fresh potato chips topped with chili, red onion tomatoes, jalapenos and American cheese sauce
Mac N' Out Macaroni & Cheese
902 Boston Post Rd, Milford
|MED. Nacho Chili Mac
|$20.99
Chili Mac & Cheese Over Nachos Topped w/ Sour Cream, Salsa & Mozzarella
|SM. Nacho Chili Mac
|$10.99
Chili Mac & Cheese Over Nachos Topped w/ Sour Cream, Salsa & Mozzarella