Nachos in Milford

Milford restaurants
Toast

Milford restaurants that serve nachos

Banner pic

 

Stonebridge

50 Daniel Street, Milford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Macho Nachos$16.00
Housemade tortilla chips, black olives, tomatoes, scallions, banana peppers, melted cheddar and Monterey jack cheese
Chicken Nachos$21.00
Housemade tortilla chips, black olives, tomatoes, scallions, banana peppers, melted cheddar and Monterey jack cheese
More about Stonebridge
Plan B image

 

Plan B

1638 Boston Post road, Milford

No reviews yet
Takeout
American Nachos (GF)$11.49
Fresh potato chips topped with chili, red onion tomatoes, jalapenos and American cheese sauce
More about Plan B
Mac N' Out Macaroni & Cheese image

CHEESE

Mac N' Out Macaroni & Cheese

902 Boston Post Rd, Milford

Avg 4.3 (243 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
MED. Nacho Chili Mac$20.99
Chili Mac & Cheese Over Nachos Topped w/ Sour Cream, Salsa & Mozzarella
SM. Nacho Chili Mac$10.99
Chili Mac & Cheese Over Nachos Topped w/ Sour Cream, Salsa & Mozzarella
More about Mac N' Out Macaroni & Cheese
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Bert's Deli Milford CT

400 Boston Post Rd, Milford

Avg 4.5 (359 reviews)
Takeout
Dorito's Nacho Cheese$2.19
More about Bert's Deli Milford CT

