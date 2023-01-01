Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Paninis in Milford

Milford restaurants
Milford restaurants that serve paninis

Village Bistro image

SEAFOOD • TAPAS

Village Bistro - 141 Merwin ave Milford C,T

141 merwin ave, milford

Avg 3.8 (1092 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Barcelona Panini$17.95
More about Village Bistro - 141 Merwin ave Milford C,T
Mac N' Out Macaroni & Cheese image

CHEESE

Mac N' Out Macaroni & Cheese - Milford

902 Boston Post Rd, Milford

Avg 4.3 (243 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mac Panini$7.99
Deep Fried Mac & Cheese w/ Marinara Sauce on Pressed White Bread
Mac N' Stack Panini$10.99
House Made Pulled Pork w/ BBQ sauce Jam- Packed w/ Mac N Cheese on Pressed White Bread
More about Mac N' Out Macaroni & Cheese - Milford

