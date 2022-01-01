Pretzels in Milford
Milford restaurants that serve pretzels
SANDWICHES
Scratch Baking
84 Broad Street, Milford
|Ham and Cheese Pretzel Sandwich
|$11.95
No alterations!!!
What does a fresh pretzel, oven roasted ham, havarti cheese, a slice of tomato, spinach, and honey mustard mayo make? A great grab-and-go sandwich!
|Stadium Pretzel
|$3.85
Big pretzels that are perfect for dipping
Plan B
1638 Boston Post road, Milford
|Pretzel
|$14.99
Spicy mustard, lettuce, pickles & cheddar cheese on a pretzel bun