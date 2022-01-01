Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pretzels in Milford

Milford restaurants
Milford restaurants that serve pretzels

SANDWICHES

Scratch Baking

84 Broad Street, Milford

Avg 4.5 (49 reviews)
Ham and Cheese Pretzel Sandwich$11.95
No alterations!!!
What does a fresh pretzel, oven roasted ham, havarti cheese, a slice of tomato, spinach, and honey mustard mayo make? A great grab-and-go sandwich!
Stadium Pretzel$3.85
Big pretzels that are perfect for dipping
More about Scratch Baking
Plan B

1638 Boston Post road, Milford

No reviews yet
Pretzel$14.99
Spicy mustard, lettuce, pickles & cheddar cheese on a pretzel bun
More about Plan B
SANDWICHES

Bert's Deli Milford CT

400 Boston Post Rd, Milford

Avg 4.5 (359 reviews)
Unique Pretzel Shells$1.19
More about Bert's Deli Milford CT

