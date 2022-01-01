Pumpkin cheesecake in Milford
Milford restaurants that serve pumpkin cheesecake
More about Scratch Baking
SANDWICHES
Scratch Baking
84 Broad Street, Milford
|9" Pumpkin Cheesecake Pie
|$34.00
A 9'' cheesecake pie made with graham crust, a pumpkin cheesecake filling and topped with fresh whipped cream and powdered cinnamon. Serves 8.
|Apple Almond Danish
|$4.70
A classic Danish pastry filled with almond cream and fresh apples topped with a cinnamon streusel
|Mini Pumpkin Cheesecake
|$3.85
A mini cheesecake made with our classic graham crust, a pumpkin cheesecake filling and finished with whipped cream and cinnnamon
More about Scratch Holiday 2022 - 84 Broad Street
Scratch Holiday 2022 - 84 Broad Street
84 Broad Street, Milford
|Pumpkin Cheesecake Pie
|$34.00
A 9'' pumpkin cheesecake prepared in a pie tin with graham crust, a pumpkin cheesecake filling and topped with fresh whipped cream and powdered cinnamon. Serves 8.