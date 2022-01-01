Pumpkin pies in Milford
Milford restaurants that serve pumpkin pies
Scratch Baking
84 Broad Street, Milford
|9" Pumpkin Cheesecake Pie
|$34.00
A 9'' cheesecake pie made with graham crust, a pumpkin cheesecake filling and topped with fresh whipped cream and powdered cinnamon. Serves 8.
|Pumpkin Pie French Macaron
|$2.75
Our classic french macaron shell filled with a spiced buttercream and a pumpkin pie filling
|Pumpkin Pie Decorated Cookie
|$3.85
Our classic sugar cookie decorated with royal icing
Scratch Holiday 2022 - 84 Broad Street
84 Broad Street, Milford
|Pumpkin Pie
|$32.00
9" deep dish pumpkin pie made with a classic bottom crust and filled with our homemade pumpkin pie filling. Serves 8-10.
