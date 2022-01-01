Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pumpkin pies in Milford

Milford restaurants
Milford restaurants that serve pumpkin pies

Item pic

SANDWICHES

Scratch Baking

84 Broad Street, Milford

Avg 4.5 (49 reviews)
Takeout
9" Pumpkin Cheesecake Pie$34.00
A 9'' cheesecake pie made with graham crust, a pumpkin cheesecake filling and topped with fresh whipped cream and powdered cinnamon. Serves 8.
Pumpkin Pie French Macaron$2.75
Our classic french macaron shell filled with a spiced buttercream and a pumpkin pie filling
Pumpkin Pie Decorated Cookie$3.85
Our classic sugar cookie decorated with royal icing
More about Scratch Baking
Item pic

 

Scratch Holiday 2022 - 84 Broad Street

84 Broad Street, Milford

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pumpkin Pie$32.00
9" deep dish pumpkin pie made with a classic bottom crust and filled with our homemade pumpkin pie filling. Serves 8-10.
Pumpkin Cheesecake Pie$34.00
A 9'' pumpkin cheesecake prepared in a pie tin with graham crust, a pumpkin cheesecake filling and topped with fresh whipped cream and powdered cinnamon. Serves 8.
More about Scratch Holiday 2022 - 84 Broad Street

