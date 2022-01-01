Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quiche in Milford

Milford restaurants
Milford restaurants that serve quiche

SANDWICHES

Scratch Baking

84 Broad Street, Milford

Avg 4.5 (49 reviews)
Takeout
Bacon And Vegetable Quiche$6.35
Vegetarian Quiche$6.35
Scratch Holiday 2022 - 84 Broad Street

84 Broad Street, Milford

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Quiche Florentine$33.00
9" quiche with a classic butter crust, filled with spinach, feta and our homemade quiche filling. Serves 6-8.
Quiche Lorainne$33.00
9" quiche with a classic butter crust, filled with bacon, caramelized onions and our homemade quiche filling. Serves 6-8.
