Quiche in Milford

Scratch Baking
84 Broad Street, Milford
|Bacon And Vegetable Quiche
|$6.35
|Vegetarian Quiche
|$6.35
Scratch Holiday 2022 - 84 Broad Street
84 Broad Street, Milford
|Quiche Florentine
|$33.00
9" quiche with a classic butter crust, filled with spinach, feta and our homemade quiche filling. Serves 6-8.
|Quiche Lorainne
|$33.00
9" quiche with a classic butter crust, filled with bacon, caramelized onions and our homemade quiche filling. Serves 6-8.