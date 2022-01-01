Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Rice pudding in
Milford
/
Milford
/
Rice Pudding
Milford restaurants that serve rice pudding
SANDWICHES
Scratch Baking
84 Broad Street, Milford
Avg 4.5
(49 reviews)
Rice Pudding (GF)
$6.50
A cinnamon infused rice pudding topped with fresh whipped cream and cinnamon
More about Scratch Baking
Bert's Deli
400 Boston Post Rd, Milford
No reviews yet
Rice Pudding
$3.25
Rice Pudding W Cinnamon
$3.59
More about Bert's Deli
Browse other tasty dishes in Milford
Cake
Cobb Salad
Cheeseburgers
Chili
Muffins
Pies
Coleslaw
Cupcakes
More near Milford to explore
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(61 restaurants)
Stratford
Avg 4.3
(17 restaurants)
Shelton
Avg 4
(15 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Monroe
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
Orange
Avg 3.8
(7 restaurants)
West Haven
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
East Haven
No reviews yet
Ansonia
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(61 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(49 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1835 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.5
(380 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(217 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(111 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(559 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(190 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(608 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston