Salmon in Milford
Milford restaurants that serve salmon
More about Scratch Baking
SANDWICHES
Scratch Baking
84 Broad Street, Milford
|Salmon Bagel
|$10.15
Our daily bagel topped with cream cheese, capers, raw red onion and thinly sliced smoked salmon
More about Stonebridge
Stonebridge
50 Daniel Street, Milford
|Blackened Salmon Power Salad
|$25.00
Over a superfood blend of shaved broccoli, brussels sprouts, carrots, kale, gorgonzola and sweet roasted pecans in a white balsamic vinaigrette
|Mango Salmon
|$25.00
Pan seared salmon with fresh mango salsa served over coconut rice