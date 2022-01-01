Tarts in Milford
Scratch Baking
84 Broad Street, Milford
|Creamsicle Tart
|$5.25
A citrus tart shell filled with orange curd and topped with whipped cream and candied orange peel
|Fresh Fruit Tart
|$40.00
A 9" fresh fruit tart made with our classic sweet crust, filled with vanilla pastry cream and topped with an assortment of fresh berries. Serves 8-10.
|9” Creamsicle Tart
|$32.00
A 9” citrus tart shell filled with an orange curd and topped with fresh whipped cream and candied orange peels