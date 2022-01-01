Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey clubs in Milford

Milford restaurants
Milford restaurants that serve turkey clubs

SANDWICHES

Scratch Baking

84 Broad Street, Milford

Avg 4.5 (49 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey and Artichoke Sandwich$11.55
Oven roasted turkey, fresh tomato, red onion, spinach, and artichoke spread on honey flax - served with a cookie
Croissant Turkey Sandwich$12.05
No alterations!!!
We took our classic croissant, oven roasted turkey, havarti cheese, secret sauce, a slice of tomato, and lettuce and wrapped it up for immediate consumption. (The secret sauce is a honey mustard mayo base).
Ciabatta Roll Turkey Sandwich$11.95
No substitutions! Turkey, lettuce, tomato, havarti cheese and a honey mustard-mayo sauce on our fresh ciabatta roll.
Plan B

1638 Boston Post road, Milford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Club Burger$14.39
Ground turkey burger with lettuce, tomato, bacon, avacado & mayo
