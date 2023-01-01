Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caramel cake in Milford

Milford restaurants
Milford restaurants that serve caramel cake

Main pic

 

My Sister's Fault

10 Southwest Front Street, Milford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Banananut Cake Filled Caramel Cheesecake$4.99
More about My Sister's Fault
Banner pic

 

Surf Bagel - Milford

204 NE Front St, Milford

No reviews yet
Takeout
CARAMEL APPLE CAKE$3.50
More about Surf Bagel - Milford

