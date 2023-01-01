Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Caramel cake in
Milford
/
Milford
/
Caramel Cake
Milford restaurants that serve caramel cake
My Sister's Fault
10 Southwest Front Street, Milford
No reviews yet
Banananut Cake Filled Caramel Cheesecake
$4.99
More about My Sister's Fault
Surf Bagel - Milford
204 NE Front St, Milford
No reviews yet
CARAMEL APPLE CAKE
$3.50
More about Surf Bagel - Milford
Browse other tasty dishes in Milford
Chicken Tenders
Chicken Caesar Wraps
Turkey Clubs
Cake
Home Fries
Cheesecake
Cheese Fries
Quesadillas
More near Milford to explore
Rehoboth Beach
Avg 4.3
(77 restaurants)
Lewes
Avg 4.4
(23 restaurants)
Dover
Avg 4.1
(20 restaurants)
Bethany Beach
Avg 4.2
(17 restaurants)
Cape May
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Millsboro
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Smyrna
Avg 4.1
(5 restaurants)
Laurel
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Georgetown
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Dover
Avg 4.1
(20 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Salisbury
Avg 4.5
(27 restaurants)
Cambridge
Avg 4.9
(10 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 5
(6 restaurants)
Ocean City
Avg 4.7
(10 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(2366 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(798 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(303 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(721 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(1339 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(1127 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston