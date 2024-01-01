Carrot cake in Milford

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Milford restaurants that serve carrot cake

Main pic

 

My Sister's Fault

10 Southwest Front Street, Milford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Carrot Cake & Cream Cheese Icing$4.99
More about My Sister's Fault
Banner pic

 

POLISENOS RESTAURANT - MILFORD

923 NORTH DUPONT BLVD, MILFORD

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CARROT CAKE$4.99
More about POLISENOS RESTAURANT - MILFORD

Map

Map

