Chicken salad sandwiches in
Milford
/
Milford
/
Chicken Salad Sandwiches
Milford restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
River Lights Cafe
340 NE Front St, Milford
Avg 4.5
(720 reviews)
Chicken Salad Sandwich w/ Chips
$13.45
lettuce , tomato and onion
cheese upon requested
More about River Lights Cafe
Surf Bagel - Milford
204 NE Front St, Milford
No reviews yet
Chicken Salad Sandwich
$9.50
More about Surf Bagel - Milford
