Chicken soup in
Milford
/
Milford
/
Chicken Soup
Milford restaurants that serve chicken soup
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
River Lights Cafe
340 NE Front St, Milford
Avg 4.5
(720 reviews)
Cup Of Chicken Soup
$4.00
More about River Lights Cafe
POLISENOS RESTAURANT - MILFORD
923 NORTH DUPONT BLVD, MILFORD
No reviews yet
* Chicken Noodle Soup
$4.99
More about POLISENOS RESTAURANT - MILFORD
