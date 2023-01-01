Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Flan in Milford

Go
Milford restaurants
Toast

Milford restaurants that serve flan

Main pic

 

My Sister's Fault

10 Southwest Front Street, Milford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Flan De Vanilla$4.65
Puerto Rican Style vanilla custard.
More about My Sister's Fault
La Hacienda Milford image

 

La Hacienda - Milford

18 South Walnut Street, Milford

No reviews yet
Takeout
La Hacianda Flan$8.00
More about La Hacienda - Milford

Browse other tasty dishes in Milford

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Tuna Salad

Egg Sandwiches

Tuna Sandwiches

Huevos Rancheros

French Fries

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Milford to explore

Rehoboth Beach

Avg 4.3 (71 restaurants)

Lewes

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

Cape May

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Bethany Beach

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

Millsboro

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Smyrna

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Laurel

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dover

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2173 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (742 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (297 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (650 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1214 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1044 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston