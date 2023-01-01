Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Flan in
Milford
/
Milford
/
Flan
Milford restaurants that serve flan
My Sister's Fault
10 Southwest Front Street, Milford
No reviews yet
Flan De Vanilla
$4.65
Puerto Rican Style vanilla custard.
More about My Sister's Fault
La Hacienda - Milford
18 South Walnut Street, Milford
No reviews yet
La Hacianda Flan
$8.00
More about La Hacienda - Milford
