French toast in Milford

Go
Milford restaurants
Toast

Milford restaurants that serve french toast

River Lights Cafe image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

River Lights Cafe

340 NE Front St, Milford

Avg 4.5 (720 reviews)
Takeout
French Toast$5.00
More about River Lights Cafe
Item pic

 

Surf Bagel - Milford

204 NE Front St, Milford

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Toast Bagel$2.95
More about Surf Bagel - Milford

