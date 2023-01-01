Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Ham sandwiches in
Milford
/
Milford
/
Ham Sandwiches
Milford restaurants that serve ham sandwiches
Surf Bagel - Milford
204 NE Front St, Milford
No reviews yet
Ham Sandwich
$9.95
More about Surf Bagel - Milford
POLISENOS RESTAURANT - MILFORD
923 NORTH DUPONT BLVD, MILFORD
No reviews yet
* Ham Sandwich
$7.99
On White, Wheat or Bun
More about POLISENOS RESTAURANT - MILFORD
Browse other tasty dishes in Milford
Tuna Salad
Burritos
Chicken Tenders
Quesadillas
Caesar Salad
Tuna Sandwiches
French Toast
Hot Chocolate
More near Milford to explore
Rehoboth Beach
Avg 4.3
(54 restaurants)
Lewes
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Dover
Avg 4.1
(14 restaurants)
Bethany Beach
Avg 4.2
(13 restaurants)
Cape May
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Millsboro
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Smyrna
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
Laurel
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Georgetown
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Dover
Avg 4.1
(14 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Salisbury
Avg 4.5
(20 restaurants)
Cambridge
Avg 4.9
(10 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 4.8
(6 restaurants)
Ocean City
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(2036 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(672 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(286 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(587 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(1109 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(976 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston