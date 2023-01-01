Huevos rancheros in Milford

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Milford restaurants that serve huevos rancheros
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
River Lights Cafe
340 NE Front St, Milford
Avg 4.5
(720 reviews)
Signature Huevos Rancheros
$13.45
Chorizo & Egg, onions and tomatoes with grill jalapeno and beans.
More about River Lights Cafe
La Hacienda - Milford
18 South Walnut Street, Milford
No reviews yet
Huevos Rancheros
$14.00
More about La Hacienda - Milford
