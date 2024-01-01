Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Pancakes in
Milford
/
Milford
/
Pancakes
Milford restaurants that serve pancakes
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
River Lights Cafe
340 NE Front St, Milford
Avg 4.5
(720 reviews)
(2) Pancakes
$3.00
More about River Lights Cafe
Westside Restaurant
101 S Maple Ave, Milford
No reviews yet
2 PANCAKES
$7.00
BUTTERMILK PANCAKES
1 PANCAKE
$3.50
More about Westside Restaurant
