Pancakes in Milford

Milford restaurants that serve pancakes

River Lights Cafe image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

River Lights Cafe

340 NE Front St, Milford

Avg 4.5 (720 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
(2) Pancakes$3.00
More about River Lights Cafe
Item pic

 

Westside Restaurant

101 S Maple Ave, Milford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
2 PANCAKES$7.00
BUTTERMILK PANCAKES
1 PANCAKE$3.50
More about Westside Restaurant

