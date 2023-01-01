Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pastries in Milford

Milford restaurants
Milford restaurants that serve pastries

Item pic

 

Surf Bagel - Milford

204 NE Front St, Milford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pastries$0.00
12-36 pieces (for larger orders -> 80 person menu)
More about Surf Bagel - Milford
Main pic

 

My Sister's Fault

10 Southwest Front Street, Milford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Guava Puff Pastry/ Pastelillo de Guayaba$1.50
Puffpastry filled with guava sauce
More about My Sister's Fault

