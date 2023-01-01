Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pumpkin cheesecake in Milford

Go
Milford restaurants
Toast

Milford restaurants that serve pumpkin cheesecake

Main pic

 

My Sister's Fault

10 Southwest Front Street, Milford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheesecake D' Pumpkin Spice$4.75
More about My Sister's Fault
Banner pic

 

POLISENOS RESTAURANT - MILFORD

923 NORTH DUPONT BLVD, MILFORD

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
PUMPKIN CHEESECAKE$4.99
More about POLISENOS RESTAURANT - MILFORD

Browse other tasty dishes in Milford

Shrimp Salad

Home Fries

Ham Sandwiches

Blt Sandwiches

Chocolate Cake

Burritos

Tuna Salad

Chicken Wraps

Map

More near Milford to explore

Rehoboth Beach

Avg 4.3 (77 restaurants)

Lewes

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (20 restaurants)

Bethany Beach

Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)

Cape May

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Millsboro

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Smyrna

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Laurel

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dover

Avg 4.1 (20 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 5 (6 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2366 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (798 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (303 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (721 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1339 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1127 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston