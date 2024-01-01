Ravioli in Milford

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Milford restaurants that serve ravioli

Item pic

 

Grotto Pizza - Milford

102 Silicato Way, Milford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BREADED RAVIOLI$10.99
Lightly fried and stuffed with a blend of cheeses; served with marinara
More about Grotto Pizza - Milford
Item pic

 

POLISENOS RESTAURANT - MILFORD

923 NORTH DUPONT BLVD, MILFORD

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cheese Ravioli w/Meatballs$15.50
With our Homemade Sauce and Served with Garlic Bread and Side Salad
Cheese Ravioli w/Shrimp Parmigiana$16.50
With our Homemade Sauce and Served with Garlic Bread and Side Salad
Cheese Ravioli w/Sausage$15.50
With our Homemade Sauce and Served with Garlic Bread and Side Salad
More about POLISENOS RESTAURANT - MILFORD

