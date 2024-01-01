Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spaghetti in Milford

Milford restaurants
Milford restaurants that serve spaghetti

Item pic

 

Grotto Pizza - Milford

102 Silicato Way, Milford

SPAGHETTI AND MEATBALLS$14.99
KIDS SPAGHETTI AND MEATBALLS$6.99
Item pic

 

POLISENOS RESTAURANT - MILFORD

923 NORTH DUPONT BLVD, MILFORD

SPAGHETTI & MEATBALL KIDS$7.50
Spaghetti w/marinara Sauce$11.50
With our Homemade Sauce and Served with Garlic Bread and Side Salad
Spaghetti w/Shrimp Parmigiana$12.50
With our Homemade Sauce and Served with Garlic Bread and Side Salad
