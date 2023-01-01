Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Steak sandwiches in
Milford
/
Milford
/
Steak Sandwiches
Milford restaurants that serve steak sandwiches
Surf Bagel - Milford
204 NE Front St, Milford
No reviews yet
Steak Egg Sandwich
$7.50
Steak Chz Sandwich
$7.50
Steak, Egg, Chz Sandwich
$8.50
More about Surf Bagel - Milford
POLISENOS RESTAURANT - MILFORD
923 NORTH DUPONT BLVD, MILFORD
No reviews yet
Steak Sandwich W/ Chz And French Fries
$7.50
More about POLISENOS RESTAURANT - MILFORD
