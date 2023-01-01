Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak subs in Milford

Go
Milford restaurants
Toast

Milford restaurants that serve steak subs

Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

River Lights Cafe

340 NE Front St, Milford

Avg 4.5 (720 reviews)
Takeout
Steak N' Cheese Sub w/ Fries$13.45
Mayo And L.T.O. & Peppers N' Onions
More about River Lights Cafe
Banner pic

 

POLISENOS RESTAURANT - MILFORD

923 NORTH DUPONT BLVD, MILFORD

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lg Fish Cheese Steak Sub$12.50
More about POLISENOS RESTAURANT - MILFORD

Browse other tasty dishes in Milford

Steak Sandwiches

Chicken Wraps

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Home Fries

Burritos

Quesadillas

Tuna Salad

Shrimp Salad

Map

More near Milford to explore

Rehoboth Beach

Avg 4.3 (51 restaurants)

Lewes

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Bethany Beach

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Cape May

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Millsboro

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Smyrna

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Laurel

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dover

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1985 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (663 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (280 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (582 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1065 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (962 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston