Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Steak subs in
Milford
/
Milford
/
Steak Subs
Milford restaurants that serve steak subs
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
River Lights Cafe
340 NE Front St, Milford
Avg 4.5
(720 reviews)
Steak N' Cheese Sub w/ Fries
$13.45
Mayo And L.T.O. & Peppers N' Onions
More about River Lights Cafe
POLISENOS RESTAURANT - MILFORD
923 NORTH DUPONT BLVD, MILFORD
No reviews yet
Lg Fish Cheese Steak Sub
$12.50
More about POLISENOS RESTAURANT - MILFORD
Browse other tasty dishes in Milford
Steak Sandwiches
Chicken Wraps
Chicken Caesar Wraps
Home Fries
Burritos
Quesadillas
Tuna Salad
Shrimp Salad
More near Milford to explore
Rehoboth Beach
Avg 4.3
(51 restaurants)
Lewes
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Dover
Avg 4.1
(13 restaurants)
Bethany Beach
Avg 4.2
(13 restaurants)
Cape May
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Millsboro
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Smyrna
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
Laurel
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Georgetown
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Dover
Avg 4.1
(13 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Salisbury
Avg 4.5
(20 restaurants)
Cambridge
Avg 4.9
(10 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 4.8
(6 restaurants)
Ocean City
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1985 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(663 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(280 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(582 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(1065 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(962 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston