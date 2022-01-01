Go
Toast

Milford Diner

Come in and enjoy!

1042 N Walnut St

No reviews yet

Location

1042 N Walnut St

Milford DE

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

POLISENOS RESTAURANT

No reviews yet

WELCOME TO POLISENOS

River Lights Cafe

No reviews yet

Welcome to River Lights Cafe, home of the American Breakfast Platter. Come on by and enjoy our delicious food along with the best view in town.
In a rush? order online and skip the line.

La Hacienda Milford

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy

Lo Scoop

No reviews yet

Italian Ice Cream & Café

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston