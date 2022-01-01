Milford Diner
Come in and enjoy!
1042 N Walnut St
Location
1042 N Walnut St
Milford DE
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
POLISENOS RESTAURANT
WELCOME TO POLISENOS
River Lights Cafe
Welcome to River Lights Cafe, home of the American Breakfast Platter. Come on by and enjoy our delicious food along with the best view in town.
In a rush? order online and skip the line.
La Hacienda Milford
Come in and Enjoy
Lo Scoop
Italian Ice Cream & Café