Milford restaurants you'll love

Milford restaurants
Toast
  • Milford

Milford's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Sandwich
Must-try Milford restaurants

Papa Gino's image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

Papa Gino's

42 Cape Road, Milford

Avg 4.2 (581 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
2 Meatballs Side$1.00
Orange 2 Liter
French Fries$3.19
More about Papa Gino's
Southside Bar and Grill image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Southside Bar and Grill

146 S Main St, Milford

Avg 4.2 (28 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Raviolis & Meatballs$14.95
Bacon Cheddar Potato Keggers$9.95
LG Cheese$13.99
More about Southside Bar and Grill
Central Tavern image

GRILL

Central Tavern

31 Central St, Milford

Avg 4.6 (330 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Pulled Pork Egg Rolls$11.00
Applewood Smoked Pork Shoulder, South Carolina BBQ Sauce & Cole Slaw, Served with Peach Duck Sauce
Central Wings Or Tenders by the Lb.$13.00
Over a pound of chicken, marinated on Linda's Legacy Spice Rub & Fried until GBD; Tossed with Dry Rub, House Buffalo, Blueberry BBQ, House Teriyaki or Lemon Pepper Parmesan
Fried Pickles$8.00
Battered & Fried House Made Dill Pickle Chips, with side of 2000 Island
More about Central Tavern
Depot St. Tavern image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Depot St. Tavern

45 depot st, Milford

Avg 4.8 (3740 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Old Fashion Burger$15.00
Mac & Cheese$15.00
Chicken Tenders$14.00
More about Depot St. Tavern
Yasai Bowl Milford image

 

Yasai Bowl Milford

8 Central St, Milford

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Medium Açaí Bowl$18.00
Small Açaí Bowl$13.50
More about Yasai Bowl Milford
Restaurant banner

 

Chim Thai Cafe Milford

196 East Main Street, Milford

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Chim Thai Cafe Milford
Restaurant banner

 

Rail Trail Flatbread - Milford

221 Main Street, Milford

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Rail Trail Flatbread - Milford

