Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caesar salad in Milford

Go
Milford restaurants
Toast

Milford restaurants that serve caesar salad

Depot St. Tavern image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Depot St Tavern

45 depot st, Milford

Avg 4.8 (3740 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Side Caesar Salad$6.00
More about Depot St Tavern
Consumer pic

 

BR Takeout-Milford

206 E Main Street, Milford

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Salad$9.99
Chicken, Roman Lettuce, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese, Caesar Dressing
More about BR Takeout-Milford

Browse other tasty dishes in Milford

Fried Rice

Greek Salad

Crab Rangoon

Calamari

Chicken Fried Rice

Wontons

Tacos

Salmon

Map

More near Milford to explore

Framingham

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Westborough

Avg 4.1 (20 restaurants)

Franklin

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Natick

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Mendon

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Woonsocket

No reviews yet

Medfield

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Whitinsville

Avg 4.8 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (76 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (140 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (728 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (34 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (415 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (389 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (186 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2517 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (918 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1046 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston