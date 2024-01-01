Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Caesar salad in
Milford
/
Milford
/
Caesar Salad
Milford restaurants that serve caesar salad
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL
Depot St Tavern
45 depot st, Milford
Avg 4.8
(3740 reviews)
Side Caesar Salad
$6.00
More about Depot St Tavern
BR Takeout-Milford
206 E Main Street, Milford
No reviews yet
Chicken Caesar Salad
$9.99
Chicken, Roman Lettuce, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese, Caesar Dressing
More about BR Takeout-Milford
