Chicken sandwiches in Milford

Milford restaurants
Milford restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Central Tavern

GRILL

Central Tavern

31 Central St, Milford

Avg 4.6 (330 reviews)
Takeout Delivery
fc. Fried Chicken Sandwich $9.41
More about Central Tavern
Depot St. Tavern

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Depot St Tavern

45 depot st, Milford

Avg 4.8 (3740 reviews)
Takeout Delivery
Crispy Chicken Sandwich $17.00
Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich $17.00
crispy chicken • habanenro hot honey • cheddar • spicy slaw • tomatoes • sweet chili aioli • Oliva's onion roll
More about Depot St Tavern

